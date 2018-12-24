Restoration of glasshouse

Sir, – I recently visited the Botanic Gardens in Dublin, and was excited to see the hoarding around the last derelict glasshouse blocked off.

I asked if they were finally getting around to repairing it. Unfortunately not – they are only replacing the hoarding.

I wish to appeal to the powers-that-be for funds to be found for the reinstatement of this last glasshouse, to complete the amazing, free attraction that we have in the Botanic Gardens. It lifts the spirits of everyone who visits. – Yours, etc,

MARIE HUMPHRIES,

Drumcondra, Dublin 9.