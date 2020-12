Sir, – In view of the fact that the Government has determined the cost of a “substantial meal” to be €9, it would seem that the decision by a restaurant in Dublin to charge an advance booking deposit of €20 per person per meal is wildly excessive (“Restaurant to introduce deposit policy after 18 no-shows on Friday night”, News, December 7th). – Yours, etc,

FERGUS LYNCH,

Blanchardstown,

Dublin 15.