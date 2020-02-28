Responding to the coronavirus

Sir, – So the relevant French and Italian authorities along with Uefa saw no reason to postpone or have the match played in a closed stadium for the Champions League fixture Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus, a team from the northern Italy, where 2,700 fans travelled to France for the game.

It would seem that Italian rugby fans carry a higher risk of carrying the coronavirus than their fellow Italian soccer comrades . – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

A chara, – Cancelling the Ireland v Italy match at this stage is practically pointless. All those keen Italian fans will have purchased their flights several weeks or months ago now and many will simply travel anyway.

If the Government is serious, it will also seek to arrange for all the flights from Italy to Ireland around those days also to be cancelled.

But is that even possible? The Government action is merely akin to a syllogism: it feels that it ought to be seen to do something; cancelling the match is something, therefore it decided to do that. – Is mise,

E DILLON,

Farranshone,

Limerick.

Sir, – The coronavirus outbreak serves as yet another reason for parties to promptly form a government.The powers for the Minister for Health to make regulations under the Health Acts 1947-1953 are wide but may not be sufficiently extensive to respond adequately in the event of a 21st-century global health emergency.

The Oireachtas needs to be able to fulfil its most basic functions to hold these governmental actions to account and to stand ready to scrutinise and enact legislation should the need arise. – Yours, etc,

CONOR WHITE,

Cambridge,

UK.

Sir, – Due to already unhealthy over-exposure, I’ve decided to self-isolate from all media reporting on the coronavirus. I will maintain a minimum of two weeks of isolation, monitor my withdrawal symptoms and resistance levels. I must do what I can.

Hopefully I will be able to, well, contain myself. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA

MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.

Sir, – Telling people not to panic is absurd.

Panicking is an involuntary response to overwhelming fear.

Far better to give positive instructions.

Mixed messages from the Government say, “Don’t panic! We’ll do it for you.” – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.

Sir, – Is there any evidence that face-masks give any protection against viruses?

Perhaps this is just another superstitious gesture, like placing disinfectant mats at the entrances to railway stations during the foot-and-mouth alert. – Yours, etc,

ALAN TUFFERY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.