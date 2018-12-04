Respite hours and disabled people

A chara, – On reading the article “Respite hours for disabled falling” (News, November 29th), it seemed to me that the fact that disabled members of our “increasing population” are living longer and healthier lives is an inconvenience to the HSE, which now has “increased pressure ” on its residential and respite services.

Does the HSE not have access to population projection figures from the CSO? Whatever happened to forward planning?

We need action to correct the shortfall, not excuses for the lack of services. Well done Galway, though, for providing the most hours! – Is mise,

BERNICE O’ROURKE,

Claddaghduff,

Co Galway.