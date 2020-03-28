Respect for healthcare workers

Sir, – I fail to see why, in these circumstances, we cannot have a national government, including all parties and Independents working in the interest of the nation.

It is correct that our health service and frontline workers were applauded. They and all other caring people will get us through this.

Our politicians will also get our applause if they can work together for the next five years, with reflective conversation and agreement, in the best interests of the nation. – Yours, etc,

HUGH McDERMOTT,

Dromahair,

Co Leitrim.

Sir, – In these difficult times, I think it behoves the media to refrain from asking questions of politicians and doctors that require the use of a crystal ball to answer. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN GRAHAM,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – The best way to show appreciation for our healthcare workers is to ensure that field epidemiology training and adequate personal protective equipment are provided.

Clapping is undoubtedly appreciated but it will not protect them. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD COFFEY,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.