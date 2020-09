Sir, – A programme of action called “Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19” should, at a minimum, offer an acceptable quality of life on at least one of its levels. The plan revealed this week fails to meet that standard and displays a distinct lack of political imagination. “Reaction and Retreat” might be a more apt title than “Resilience and Recovery”. – Yours, etc,

GRAHAM QUINN,

Ballycullen,

Dublin 24.