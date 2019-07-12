Resignation of British ambassador to US

Sir, – Is it just me or does the name Boris Trump have an increasing ring to it? (Not to be confused, I hasten to add, with Forrest Gump – a man of integrity.) – Yours, etc,

REGINA JACKSON,

Kikmacanogue,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – One of the most highly experienced, distinguished and respected British diplomats finds it necessary to resign his post in Washington because he told the truth in the course of doing his job. Done down by a combination of treachery in his home country and infantile ranting by the so-called leader of the free world. Proof, if proof is still required, of how debased politics has become in these two once great democracies. – Yours, etc,

PJ McDERMOTT,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – Hazardous times when the honest resign and the mendacious tweet. – Yours, etc,

FR JORDAN,

Arklow,

Co Wicklow.