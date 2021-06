Sir, – When the pandemic finally ends, might we perhaps revert to the old world custom in which we simply “booked” tickets for trains, events, concerts, and so on? I have never quite grasped the concept of “pre-booking”, and always have an uneasy feeling that by merely “booking” something I must be near the back of the queue. – Yours, etc,

NICK NORTH,

Bruckless, Co Donegal.