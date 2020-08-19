Rescue of paddle-boarders

Sir, – The rescue of two young paddle-boarders was praiseworthy and deserving of media coverage. I’m delighted they were found alive. However, when thanking the rescuers and praising the courage of the rescued, is it not time for media coverage of such events also to point out what was outright recklessness – going afloat on paddle-boards in an offshore wind, without wetsuits, with no means of communication, and expecting to be easily seen while hunched a couple of feet above water-level waving a paddle? – Yours, etc,

BOB FREWEN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.