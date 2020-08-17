Rescue at sea

Sir, – “Hope and community triumphed over disaster” in the miraculous rescue off Inis Oírr (News, August 15th). The nation rightly shared the joy and relief of all involved. Meanwhile, in the same edition, Sally Hayden reports on “Hundreds of child refugees returned to Libya” by EU-funded boats in the Mediterranean Sea, to be locked up indefinitely in migration centres. Can we dare to hope for an even bigger miracle – that all in need of protection could eventually trust in hope and community? – Yours, etc,

MAUREEN ROWAN,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.