Repatriating Lucia Joyce

Sir, Apropos the debate about returning James Joyce’s remains to Ireland I wish to draw attention to the sad fate of Lucia Joyce, James Joyce and Nora Barnacle’s daughter. She spent the last 30 years of her life in St Andrew’s Mental Institution, Northampton, England, and is buried in nearby Kingsthorpe cemetery.

Perhaps those who are proposing the return of Joyce’s remains should devote their efforts to having Lucia interred with her parents and her brother Giorgio. – Yours, etc,

ANNE McMANUS,

Salthill,

Galway.