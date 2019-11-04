Repairing the glasshouse in Glasnevin

Sir, – As residents of Drumcondra we feel we own the Botanic Gardens.

On Sunday it was one of the busiest days ever. There was an amazing exhibition of decorated pumpkins produced by children, a magnificent harvest display and the seed library was open for an exhibition. Amazing and all for free!

The last time I visited London the entrance charge to Kew Gardens was £17.

The one dark cloud in Glasnevin is the boarded up glass house which is awaiting renovation “as soon as funds become available”.

I would like to ask Paschal Donohoe and Leo Varadkar to start it soon.

It could be classified as Brexit spending as it would be a good antidote to Brexit madness for anyone who visits. – Yours, etc,

MARIE HUMPHRIES,

Dublin 9.