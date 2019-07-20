Reorganising the HSE

Sir, – I remember the regional health boards which were abolished because a new central HSE was seen as the way forward. Going back to regional governance is now touted as the way forward. Am I the only one who is nonplussed? – Yours, etc,

Sir, – It is just like rearranging the trolleys on the Titanic. – Yours, etc,

Sir, – The vaunted remake of Carry On Doctor appears to be getting an early release. – Yours, etc,

Sir, – Your newspaper notes that a confidential report by the HSE chief executive to the organisation’s new board stated that it had “1,030 more staff than officially permitted” (News, July 17th).

Unfortunately there was no explanation as to why this was allowed to happen or where these extra people are working.

So much for transparency! – Yours, etc,

Sir, – Does HSE now stand for Have Six of Everything? – Yours, etc,

