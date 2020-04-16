Reopening the country

Sir, – When discussing how to exit these crisis measures, I believe David McWilliams has underestimated the nature of the risk we face (“We should reopen the youth economy first”, Opinion & Analysis, April 11th).

Young people may have lower personal risk but it is not only the risk to the individual that matters. We must also consider the risk the infected individual poses to the rest of their community. In a densely populated city, that risk is higher.

Another outbreak of Covid-19 is less likely in a rural setting. It would be easier to contain, and it would pose a lower risk to the nation as a whole. For these reasons I believe we should reopen the rural economy first. Moreover, it would give us early data before we attempt the more complex task of reopening the cities. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT DORGAN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.