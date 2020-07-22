Sir, – Fintan O’Toole’s article on reopening schools brings a welcome change to the discourse on this topic (“Lack of preparation for reopening schools is terrifying”, Opinion & Analysis, July 21st). Rather than “have a go” at teachers or parents, his article points to the extraordinary efforts that will be needed for children and young adults to return to their classes and asks Government for leadership to achieve this.

Discourse on education in Ireland can be so polarising and do little except to get people’s backs up and make a safe return to school all the more difficult.

Perhaps the new Government might rise to Fintan O’Toole’s challenge. Bring the relevant people together in a spirit of cooperation and fund their recommendations – a NPHET for education, perhaps? – Yours, etc,

Dr SHANE BERGIN,

School of Education,

University College Dublin,

Dublin 4.