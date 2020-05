Sir, – Some of those who are exhorting the reopening of our schools are also those who praise New Zealand’s handling of the crisis.

There have been no deaths at all there for two weeks but only this week did their schools reopen. The death toll in Ireland for the past two weeks was 262.

It’s easy; we all want children to return to school as soon as possible. It’s not as easy to decide when that time should be. – Yours, etc,

JOHN THREADGOLD,

Carlow.