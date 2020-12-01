Reopening places of worship

Sir, – The decision of the Government to lift the restriction on public worship from today is to be greatly welcomed.

Nphet had recommended a mere two-week window during which attendance would be permitted, which would not remotely address the needs and expectations of religious believers.

By making its own decision on the matter, the Government has shown commendable leadership.

The benefits to society and individuals of worship being allowed to continue is perhaps finally being understood and the responsible approaches of those organising and attending services fully recognised.

One hopes that this initiates a new era of co-operation between the State and faith communities as both struggle with the challenges of dealing with the pandemic. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE O’BRIEN,

Cork.