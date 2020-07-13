Reopening of schools

Sir, – The aspiration of the Department of Education and Skills to reopen all schools as “fully, normally and safely as possible at the start of the new school year” is to be commended greatly (“Major funding package planned to help schools reopen as fully as possible”, News , July 10th).

Examination dates were published in England on July 9th for the students of the class 2020 who have opted to sit a written examination.The A-levels will be held between October 5th and 23rd. It is now incumbent on the Minister for Education and her department to issue the dates and the timetable for the Leaving Certificate 2020, for the cohort of students who wish to sit their written examinations. – Yours, etc,

DECLAN

FITZPATRICK,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.