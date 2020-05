Sir, – Robert MacCarthy (Letters, May 12th) questions the advice that churches should wait until the end of July to reopen along with hairdressers and cattle marts.

The coronavirus particle sees no difference between these locations.

Churches have been at the centre of several outbreaks across the world and must follow epidemiological advice like all other organisations.

Each new infection has ramifications beyond the individual. – Yours, etc,

Dr BRENDAN

McDONNELL,

Dublin 8.