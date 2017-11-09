Rental sector and safety of tenants

Sir, – Aideen Hayden of Threshold stated that “renters’ lives are at risk” and called for a “legal definition of overcrowding” (November 7th).

Laudable as her motives are, a legal definition would be problematic as it would apply to owner-occupiers as well as to renters. I know of several families with four or more children living as owner-occupiers in apartments or small two-bedroom townhouses. A legal definition of overcrowding would force these families to move out of their own homes and into State-funded accommodation regardless of their wishes. Hardly a desirable solution to the housing crisis. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.