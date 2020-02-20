Rent increases

Sir, – A large landlord in Cork has increased rents by 19 per cent over three years, according to tenants. That landlord is UCC. The tenants are low-income students.

Given the scale of the housing crisis, the university should be setting an example to others by freezing rents. Instead it has chosen to do the opposite. Where is the moral leadership from the university? Where is the equality it purports to value? Where is the just society it speaks of? – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIG RICE,

Cork.