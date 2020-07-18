Rent-freeze extension

Sir, – The landlords of Ireland are angry that their “right” to put rents up during a global pandemic has been thwarted, for another while at least (“Rent increases and evictions ban extension draws ire from property owners”, News, July 17th). The important part of their gripe is the word “increase”. Is it not enough for them that they are paid the amount set prior to Covid-19? No, they want to “go about their business”, which means a profit-driven compulsion to go forever upwards with rent prices, for no obvious reason that I can see other than pure avarice. Pity poor them. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE JORDAN,

Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.