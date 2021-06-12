A chara, – In response to Mary O’Rourke’s Irishwoman’s Diary (June 6th), I agree that the naming of Dublin Airport after Seán Lemass would be a good idea. But be under no illusion that people would then start referring to Dublin Airport as anything other than “Dublin”. The major airports in the UK are all named geographically, even when there are two to a city. Rome has a Leonardo da Vinci Airport, but almost nobody calls it that. This convention is not often broken and exceptions (JFK, Charles de Gaulle) tend to stand out. – Is mise le meas (no pun intended),

TERRY WALSH,

Cartagena,

Murcia,

Spain.

Sir, – Although there is merit in renaming Dublin Airport after one of our great writers or another worthy individual (Letters, June 11th), surely they are unlikely to appreciate the accolade as they will have already departed our skies.

Perhaps we could sell off the naming rights to one of our noteworthy arrivals such as a major international corporation. It would be a much-needed lift for our public finances now that our national debt has soared to jumbo levels. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – I support the recommendation from Dr John Doherty (Letters, June 11th) that Dublin Airport be renamed Flann O’Brien Airport. After all, in the guise of Myles na gCopaleen, didn’t he regularly speak to the Plane People of Ireland? – Yours, etc,

DARAGH SOLAN,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.

A chara, – Brian Lenihan Snr International Airport. After all, as he said himself, we can’t all live on a small island. – Is mise,

MARY KELLY,

Dublin 8.