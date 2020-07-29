Removal of slave girl statues

Sir, – I have not seen the statues removed from in front of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin but I note that they were of the slaves of two Nubian princesses (Ronan McGreevy, irishtimes.com, July 28th).

This implies that they record black enslavement of black people, a situation which persists to the present day in Africa including the Arab-influenced areas in the East.

I think that slavery both historical and current is much more complicated than the current interest in the transatlantic trade permits us to discuss. – Yours, etc,

Dr EA BAYTON,

Warrington,

UK.