Remembering Vera Lynn

Sir, – There are other reasons why Vera Lynn should be specially remembered in Ireland (Letters, June 19th). She took her stage name Lynn from what she called her “Irish Gran”. That grandmother Margaret Lynn was, in fact, born in Liverpool of Irish parents and married Simon Martin, a Dublin-born gas stoker, Vera’s grandfather. Many Irish would have been among the wartime soldiers who revered her for the support she gave them singing evocative songs in perilous times. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES LYSAGHT,

Merrion,

Dublin 4.