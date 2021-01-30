Sir, – As a founder member of Holocaust Education Trust Ireland, I would like to clarify Oliver Sears’s assertion that, “Remembering the Holocaust in a short ceremony once a year isn’t enough” (“The Holocaust: How to say ‘never again’ and mean it”, Opinion & Analysis, January 27th).

Significant and long-standing educational, awareness-raising and commemorative work takes place throughout the year and has done for many years by Holocaust Education Trust Ireland (since 2005). This should be acknowledged. – Yours, etc,

MARY BANOTTI,

Ringsend,

Dublin 4.