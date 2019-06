Sir, – I want to salute that brave man, the late Ivan Cooper, who fought for equal rights for all in Northern Ireland (Freya McClements, Home News, June 26th). It must have taken extraordinary courage for him to cope with the ostracisation which came from so many in the unionist community, given that was his background. May he get his just reward. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT DOWDS,

Clondalkin, Dublin 22.