Sir, – It is sad to see the icons of my youth pass away, such as Stirling Moss (“The greatest all-rounder in motor racing’s most dangerous era”, Sport, April 12th).

He was a man I was once mistaken for by a garda. “Well, Stirling Moss, what’s the hurry?” were his exact words. – Yours, etc,

GERRY CHRISTIE,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.