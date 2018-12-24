Remembering Sandy Harsch

Sir, – We, her colleagues, would like to pay tribute to Sandy Harsch. Her obituary in The Irish Times (December 15th) omitted to mention that she had worked for Claddagh Records for nigh on 20 years until she retired at 66.

During this time she oversaw much of the company’s music production and most of the artwork, even, in the case of Ronan Browne’s The South West Wind, travelling to Clare and taking the cover photograph. She was an exemplary proof reader and had an exceptional knowledge and love of Irish traditional music. – Yours, etc,

JANE BOLTON, EOGHAN

DAVIS, CHARLIE KEEGAN

& GARY ROCHE,

Claddagh Records Ltd,

Cecilia Street, Dublin 2.