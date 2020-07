Sir, – Ruth Morrissey died at the age of 39 years, leaving a husband, young daughter and extended family and friends (News, July 20th). How do we justify how screening services failed her, how the HSE treated her in its failure to apologise, and how the then-government allowed her to spend her diminishing time and energy in a court of law rather than her family home? Sorry seems to be the hardest word. – Yours, etc,

MARIA DUNNE,

Dublin 4.