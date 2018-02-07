Remembering Philip Casey

Sir, – With the death of the poet and novelist Philip Casey, the Irish literary community has lost not alone a fine writer, but also a very fine and noble person who bore “the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” with great patience and dignity. Few, if any, of my peers displayed as much kindness and consideration for others as did Philip. He was utterly devoid of the excessive egotism and competitiveness that sometimes impairs relationships between Irish poets. He leaves only good and pleasant memories after him. He will be greatly missed by his many friends. May his sweet soul rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

HUGH McFADDEN,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6W.