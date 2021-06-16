Remembering Palm Skerrett

Sir, – It was wonderful to read the Appreciation of Palm Skerrett (June 14th). She was a gifted teacher of art, and delivered criticism and praise without prejudice. She taught me the importance of drawing, above all. She had a gift for teaching how to see and appreciate art. I have vivid memories of her attic studio on Dawson Street, and of her dog Honey, as well as memories of her South Frederick Street studio, where her kindly mother encouraged her pupils. Her painting was authentic and unaffected, painterly in every way. I am grateful to her every time I pick up a pencil. A great lady indeed. – Yours, etc,

AISLING CAMPBELL,

Blackrock, Cork.