Remembering Noel Whelan

Sir, – Noel Whelan was engaged, intelligent, questioning, a listener, and prepared to act in the pursuance of the public interest. He had a fierce intellect combined with a warmth founded in his Wexford roots and family. Contentious matters were never avoided but his method of addressing them is an example of public engagement. As our neighbouring states continue to indulge in binary, populist and abusive politics, Noel Whelan exemplified the civic virtue required of responsible republicanism. We need to learn from his example. – Yours, etc,

Cllr JOHN MULLEN,

Tinahely,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I was very sad to hear of the death of Noel Whelan. I remember in particular his contributions during the referendum campaign on same-sex marriage, which were heartfelt and moving. His clarity of thought and elegance of language will be much missed. My condolences to his family and friends.– Yours, etc,

BILL REDMOND,

Edinburgh.