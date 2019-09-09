Remembering Nijinsky

Sir, – In “Racing cert at former jockey’s Kildare riverside home for €3 million” (Residential Property, September 5th), it states that the home in question is that of former jockey Liam Ward, who had a celebrated career “that saw him bring the famous Nijinsky to victory in 1968”, and who is also quoted as saying the colt was “an absolute steering job”.

The fabled Nijinsky was foaled in 1967 and did not begin his racing career until his juvenile season as a two-year-old in 1969. As to the reference to Liam Ward’s quote when he rode him to victory, I believe this was after his odds-on success in the Irish Derby at the Curragh in June 1970.

I wish I could say I remember seeing the last horse to have ever completed the renowned triple crown of flat racing but I was minus 23 at the time! – Is mise,

STEPHEN COOKE,

Dublin 7.