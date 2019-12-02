Remembering Muiris Mac Conghaíl
Sir, – Allow me to pay a tribute to my late friend and colleague Muiris Mac Conghail, with whom I worked on his course in journalism at the Dublin Institute of Technology (now the Technological University of Dublin).
Muiris was a pioneering and brilliant broadcaster at RTÉ, where he opened up political debate on current affairs and news stories that needed to be investigated. He was a fine writer and a man of honesty and integrity. May he rest in peace. – Yours, etc,
HUGH McFADDEN,
Harold’s Cross,
Dublin 6W.