Remembering Muiris Mac Conghaíl

Sir, – Allow me to pay a tribute to my late friend and colleague Muiris Mac Conghail, with whom I worked on his course in journalism at the Dublin Institute of Technology (now the Technological University of Dublin).

Muiris was a pioneering and brilliant broadcaster at RTÉ, where he opened up political debate on current affairs and news stories that needed to be investigated. He was a fine writer and a man of honesty and integrity. May he rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

HUGH McFADDEN,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6W.