Sir, – It was sad to hear of Max von Sydow’s departure (“Max von Sydow, star of The Exorcist and Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, dies aged 90”, Online, March 9th). His father, Carl Wilhelm von Sydow (1879–1952) was a noted folklorist and a frequent visitor to Munster Gaeltachtaí. He translated Séadna (by an tAthair Peadar Ua Laoghaire), and other works, into Swedish. – Yours, etc,

GABRIEL ROSENSTOCK,

Gleann na gCaorach,

Co Átha Cliath.