Remembering Marian Finucane

Sir, – Marian Finucane spoke to us, her audience, directly, to our hearts and minds, bravely and knowledgeably. I mourn her passing.

My condolences to her family and all who loved and admired her. May she rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA AHERNE

O’FARRELL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – No more “Hello there” from a consummate broadcaster. She’ll be sorely missed. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I am writing to you this morning after hearing of the untimely death of the broadcaster Marian Finucane. She was a true trailblazer who paved the way for many of the female voices that we now hear on Irish airwaves. She had a unique gift for facilitating open debates, most of which were about key social changes that have taken place in the State over the last decade. A true journalist and a true voice for Mná na hÉireann. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTOPHER JOHN O’DWYER,

Dublin 22.

Sir, – It is very hard to lose a friend and comrade, most especially during Christmas or New Year. As we entered 2020, I learned that I had lost a most treasured companion. Someone I held very dear and who travelled life’s path with me.

Life was wonderful. Ideas were always shared. I was always listening to her advice. We met regularly, every weekend actually.

This is the joy of broadcasting, most especially Irish broadcasting. We allow people into our homes, despite never meeting them. We feel we get to know them intimately, despite never meeting them. We will miss her. – Yours, etc,

ELENA KEANY,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It was as if she was in the kitchen with you with all the weekend newspapers spread out on your kitchen table, having a chat and a cup of tea with yourself and a bunch of interesting people you trusted her to invite into your home. The last thing it sounded like was a radio programme. That was the magic of Marian Finucane. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – I listened to the many tributes paid to Marian Finucane on RTÉ radio. What struck me most was an observation made by Ted Walsh, a racehorse trainer and her neighbour. He said that “she was an extraordinary woman who was ordinary”.

My Sunday morning extended breakfasts won’t be the same without her. – Yours, etc,

CLARE BALFE,

Dublin 7.