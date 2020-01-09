Remembering Larry Gogan

Sir, – I met Larry Gogan just once. It was the summer of 1984 and the Radio 2 roadcaster was broadcasting from outside the Eglinton Hotel in Salthill in Galway. Larry had come out to do the Just A Minute quiz with a contestant. I worked my way through the crowd to where the action was. As we waited for the single to finish, Larry chatted away to the assembled fans. I told him I had wanted to go to a Radio 2 gig that was coming up in Leisureland but it was sold out. When the quiz was over Larry went back to the roadcaster but returned to me with two tickets to the event. I couldn’t believe it.

Larry Gogan, a true legend. Thanks for the memories. – Yours, etc,

TOMMY RODDY,

Salthill,

Galway.