Remembering Larry Gogan
Sir, – Some years ago I was fortunate enough to get on Larry Gogan’s Just A Minute quiz. During the broadcast, he stumbled on a question, and as he totted up the score at the end, he said that he’d give me an extra mark for it.
“Ah, Larry,” I said, “the questions didn’t suit you.” He laughed.
Thank you for the memory, Larry. – Yours, etc,
DAVID WALSH,
Dublin 8.
Sir, – We’ll certainly miss Larry Gogan in this house. He had one of the warmest voices on radio. His cheerfulness brightened many a day.
My thoughts are with his family and many friends. – Yours, etc,
CATHERINE
KAVANAGH,
Bray,
Co Wicklow.