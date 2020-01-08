Remembering Larry Gogan

Sir, – Some years ago I was fortunate enough to get on Larry Gogan’s Just A Minute quiz. During the broadcast, he stumbled on a question, and as he totted up the score at the end, he said that he’d give me an extra mark for it.

“Ah, Larry,” I said, “the questions didn’t suit you.” He laughed.

Thank you for the memory, Larry. – Yours, etc,

DAVID WALSH,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – We’ll certainly miss Larry Gogan in this house. He had one of the warmest voices on radio. His cheerfulness brightened many a day.

My thoughts are with his family and many friends. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE

KAVANAGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.