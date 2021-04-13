Remembering John Meagher

Sir, – May I add to your obituary of John Meagher (“Architect of considerable craft and taste”, April 10th) the fact that in 1978 John designed the layout and presentation of the Gate Theatre’s Golden Jubilee exhibition, which occupied the entire first floor of the then Hugh Lane Municipal Gallery of Modern Art, creating from the artwork, costumes and memorabilia a vibrant visual experience that stunned the visitor – and did it without a fee. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD PINE,

Corfu,

Greece.