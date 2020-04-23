Remembering Janet Mullarney

Sir, – We read with a mixture of interest and sadness the comprehensive and lovely obituary of the artist Janet Mullarney (“Acclaimed Dublin-born sculptor was renowned for her enigmatic yet playful sculptures”, April 21st). However, we were surprised that there was no mention of the recently published catalogue of this artist’s work, edited by Catherine Marshall and Mary Ryder.

This beautifully produced and extensive publication catalogues Janet’s work from her childhood up to 2019 and is published by Irish Academic Press. It also includes a number of interesting essays written by Janet’s friends and collaborators.

Janet’s work deserves to be more widely known and this book is an excellent tribute to this notable Irish artist. – Yours, etc,

PAULA HINCHY,

BRIAN O’REILLY,

Vendenheim,

France.