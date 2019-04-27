Remembering Feargal Quinn

Sir, – It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of our dear friend, Senator Feargal Quinn.

He was a huge supporter of the work of the Leaving Certificate Applied National Association for many years.

Each year he financially supported our national Feargal Quinn Awards, presented to the students who achieved the highest number of credits.

He was appointed chairman of the steering committee for the Leaving Certificate Applied,in 1993, He described this appointment “as one of the more interesting and rewarding challenges that I have undertaken”. He believed that “the introduction of the Leaving Certificate Applied was the most important development in the educational system in recent years”. He valued the fact that the Leaving Certificate Applied offered students a choice that takes into account the generally accepted fact that different people have different kinds of strengths, and that we should build for their future on those intelligences, rather than on exposing and punishing weaknesses.

He remained a keen ambassador of the programme, attending our awards ceremony and annual conference.

We will miss his friendship, encouragement and positive support. – Yours, etc,

MARY FARRELL,

Leaving Certificate

Applied National

Association,

Dublin 10.

Sir, – Although I never met Feargal Quinn, his death notice brought a tear to my eye. Over 10 years ago a very successful young Traveller student of mine wrote to him for support when he was faced with prejudice and discrimination.This wonderful young student received a hand-written reply assuring him that he was being referred to his “director of talent”. Within days he was employed in his nearest Superquinn store and was extremely popular there for the next number of years.

Feargal’s generosity of spirit shone a light in the darkness of prejudice so prevalent at that time. – Yours, etc,

BERNADETTE

McCLOSKEY,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.