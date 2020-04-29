Remembering Eavan Boland

A chara, – Further to “Eavan Boland, leading Irish poet and champion of the female voice, dies aged 75” (News, April 27th), as a young poet, I saw Eavan Boland working first hand in a workshop in 2018 in the Kilkenny Arts Festival. Her intelligence was clear but not overpowering, her guidance was direct but encouraging. She made every one of those participants better writers because of the time we shared with her. Her compassion and her intelligence were unbounded. – Is mise,

PAUL McCARRICK,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.