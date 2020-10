Sir, – “Even now there are places where a thought might grow.”

Now more than ever we need poetry to support, console and cajole. Rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

CAROLINE CONNOLLY,

Kinsealy,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Derek Mahon was a fine poet and a noble soul. His poems were a source of wonder and consolation. I never met him yet I feel the loss. May he rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

MARY KEANE,

Wexford.