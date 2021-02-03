Remembering David Shaw-Smith

Sir, – Your obituary of David Shaw-Smith (“Acclaimed film-maker who documented traditional crafts”, January 30th) omits reference to the six months that he, his wife and three daughters spent here in Corfu in the village of Kinopiastes in 1973.

The resulting three-part television film Yiassou! Kerkyra (meaning “Here’s to you, Corfu“), screened by RTÉ at the time, was shot by David and narrated by the eldest child Emma (today an established author and illustrator).

We show it here to audiences who continue to be fascinated by this portrait of a village life which has all but vanished, seen through the eyes of a child and the lens of an artist. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD PINE,

Director,

Durrell Library

of Corfu ,

Greece.