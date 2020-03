Sir, – While reading about the late Betty Williams who bravely co-founded the Peace People’s movement (Obituaries, March 28th), what struck me most was the date of that movement’s foundation. It was 1976. If only the gunmen had laid down their arms then as her petition demanded, we could all have been spared such tragedies as La Mon, Enniskillen, Omagh and other such monstrous, pointless deaths. – Yours, etc,

JUDY BURKE,

Rosscarbery,

Co Cork.