Remembering Barney Curley

Sir, – Further to “Barney Curley was much more than just the greatest gambler” (Greg Wood, Sport, May 24th), one morning when I arrived at our hospice called “Cicetekelo” in Ndola, Zambia, I saw this strange man walking around looking at everything. At one stage he went into the little chapel and remained there for about 10 minutes.

On emerging he simply walked away – no word to anyone!

Later I was contacted by a stranger from Northern Ireland informing me that Mr Curley had advised him to send us a donation – or words to that effect.

This was the start of a foundation known as Direct Aid for Africa, an organisation Mr Curley had set up following his visit to Zambia. From that first encounter we received funds on a regular basis – with the stipulation that we account for every shilling received! Only the Lord knows how much good this one man has done for so many.

On behalf of the Ndola Ecumenical Hospice Association, I wish to express our gratitude and profound appreciation for all the assistance received through DAFA and pray for eternal rest for the soul of Barney Curley.

Only the Lord knows how much good this man has done for so many. – Yours, etc,

EILEEN KEANE, MRCP

Missionary Sisters

of the Holy Rosary,

Artane,

Dublin 5.