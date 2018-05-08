Remembering Ann Lovett

Sir, – In an emotionally charged and soul-searching interview with Rosita Boland (“I was Ann Lovett’s boyfriend”, Weekend Review, May 5th), Ricky Mc Donnell describes an Ireland where, as Christy Moore sang, “Everyone knew, nobody said”.

It was an Ireland of the first referendum on abortion (1983), the death of Ann Lovett at a grotto in Granard (1984), the Kerry babies case (1984) and the moving statues of Our Lady at a grotto in Ballinspittle and at other grottoes around the country (1985).

In remembering the many tragedies and hypocrisies of the recent past and the present day, surely the moment has come to decide on a different future. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 6.