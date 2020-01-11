Remembering a shared history

Sir, – With regard to the RIC commemoration controversy, the Taoiseach wishes for a united Ireland to reflect “our shared history” with those of a unionist background (News, “Taoiseach claims RIC controversy has set back bid for united Ireland”, January 9th).

In these forthcoming years of anniversaries, a more manageable ideal would be to allow each tradition, or community within that tradition, whether unionist or nationalist, to reflect respectfully on its unique history.

It is better for the State to seek an agreed future rather than forcefully commemorate a contentious past. – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.