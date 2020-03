Sir, – We are in the midst of a stressful time with the pandemic. However, I do not think it excuses people’s rudeness and lack of manners. I work in the food retail business (not a supermarket) and have recently come across people who are so incredibly rude it is beyond belief.

Please show others the politeness with which you would like to be treated. Thank you. – Yours, etc,

SARAH BLACK.

Killiney,

Co Dublin.